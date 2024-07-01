Park Place Capital Corp Has $3.02 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,832 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.1% of Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Price Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.56.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
