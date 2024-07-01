Park Place Capital Corp Buys Shares of 73,898 Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DUBS)

Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DUBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000.

Separately, Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 323,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUBS traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,762. Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51.

Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF Profile

The Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF (DUBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio, providing exposure to US large-cap equities combined with an equity-linked note strategy. The objective of the fund is to provide enhanced yield.

