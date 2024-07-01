PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Stock Price Down 4.3%

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.85 and last traded at $45.06. 31,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 305,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAR. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens raised PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

PAR Technology Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.21.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $35,163.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,977.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PAR Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,530,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,159,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,950,000 after acquiring an additional 50,793 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,191,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,026,000 after acquiring an additional 381,232 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 901,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 874,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,166 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

