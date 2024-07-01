PAID Network (PAID) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $61,573.44

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network token can now be bought for about $0.0717 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $21.58 million and $61,573.44 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAID Network Token Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 591,469,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,877,589 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 591,469,981 with 300,877,588.51 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.0739845 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $18,379.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

