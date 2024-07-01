PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCAR. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.38.

PCAR opened at $102.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.77. The company has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241 in the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

