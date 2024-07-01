Orchid One Day Volume Reaches $1.40 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $73.46 million and $1.40 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07521007 USD and is up 7.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $1,011,726.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

