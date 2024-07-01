Optas LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Optas LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSGX stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $57.27. 189,840 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.23.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.