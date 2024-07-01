Optas LLC Sells 868 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Optas LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MDT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.71. 8,917,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,371,193. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.36%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

