Optas LLC Purchases 154 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 42,192 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,483 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 56,090 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RIO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.93. 1,756,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,680. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

