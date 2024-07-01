Optas LLC Has $420,000 Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Optas LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:NGG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,815. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $55.13 and a 52-week high of $73.40.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $2.4939 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

