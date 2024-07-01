Optas LLC Buys New Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Optas LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.34. 2,908,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,412. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.06 and a 200 day moving average of $200.00. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $214.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

