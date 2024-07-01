Optas LLC Buys 699 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Optas LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the first quarter worth $684,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the first quarter worth $714,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 43.2% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.50. 1,151,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,702. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $45.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $163.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $761.75.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

