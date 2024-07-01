OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Short Interest Update

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 870,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMF has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on OneMain in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

OneMain Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OMF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,668. OneMain has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.53.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.09%.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,500,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

