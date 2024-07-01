Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.05. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.67% and a negative net margin of 3,160.73%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, Director Robert James Wills acquired 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,650.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned 0.94% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

