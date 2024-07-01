Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,000. Micron Technology comprises 1.4% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 304,840 shares of company stock valued at $37,961,924. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.13. The stock had a trading volume of 16,972,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,709,438. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.46. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $145.40 billion, a PE ratio of -91.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MU

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.