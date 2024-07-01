Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 84 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for approximately 1.1% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.16. 2,365,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,308,273. The stock has a market cap of $173.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. General Electric has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $170.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.36 and its 200-day moving average is $151.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.93.

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

