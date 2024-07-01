Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases 11,793 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 568.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BLBD. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Blue Bird Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.29. 401,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.46. Blue Bird Co. has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 154.10% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $345.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blue Bird

(Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.