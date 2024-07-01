Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,690 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Golden Road Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Visa by 11.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 69,754 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 22.4% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 28.1% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.7% in the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on V. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.56.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $262.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,955,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,635. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.88 and a 200-day moving average of $273.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.68 and a 12-month high of $290.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
