Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $3.50 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on USFD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of US Foods stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.40. 516,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,198. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.42. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.66 and a 52 week high of $55.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

