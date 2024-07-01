Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 499.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2,037.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NWE traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.40. 84,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,606. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.82.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.60 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $68,512.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,560.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $35,243.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $545,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,560.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,602 shares of company stock worth $183,805. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Stories

