Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,763,000 after buying an additional 164,926 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.61. 757,756 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.21.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

