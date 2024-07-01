Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,351 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 80.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 135,949 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 31,184 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Permian Resources by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $477,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,947,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,122,726. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 4.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PR shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

