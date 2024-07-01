Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.51.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OLPX shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.45. Olaplex has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $4.27.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Olaplex had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Olaplex’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Olaplex news, VP Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 42,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $71,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 294,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,935,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after buying an additional 929,693 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,232,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,323 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,996,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 627,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 291,191 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $660,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

