Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ OVBC opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $95.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.09. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $25.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,909 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc comprises approximately 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned about 1.99% of Ohio Valley Banc worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.