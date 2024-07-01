Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Position Lessened by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,364,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 79,523 shares during the period. Ocular Therapeutix comprises 4.2% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 1.59% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $21,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 350.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

NASDAQ OCUL traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,712,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.42. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 21.29, a current ratio of 21.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 76.64% and a negative net margin of 192.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCUL. TD Cowen downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Ocular Therapeutix

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.