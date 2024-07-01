O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Raises Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $448,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after buying an additional 932,741 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,560,000 after acquiring an additional 45,212 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of PAVE stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,959 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

