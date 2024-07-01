O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $773,000 Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 759.7% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.38. 64,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,156. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $69.28 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.89. The firm has a market cap of $749.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

