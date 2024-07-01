O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR traded down $1.95 on Monday, hitting $180.57. 1,026,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,886. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

