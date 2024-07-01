O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth $210,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 7.9% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 12.8% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,380,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.14 and a 200 day moving average of $121.77. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

