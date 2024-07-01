O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Buys 42 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

DIA stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $391.49. 2,535,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,928. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $389.32 and its 200 day moving average is $385.67. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.