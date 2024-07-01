O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 91,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,448,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,170. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average of $59.15. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

