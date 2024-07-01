O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Acquires 252 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,341,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after acquiring an additional 47,612 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 881,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,070,000 after purchasing an additional 33,321 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 777,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 773,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $248.27. 204,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,048. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.