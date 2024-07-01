O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Acquires 1,066 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises 2.6% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,354,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,452,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,286,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. StockNews.com lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $104.52. 3,445,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,172,982. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.26 and its 200 day moving average is $95.76. The company has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

