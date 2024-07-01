O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 85,279 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 717,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,279 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 4.6% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $20,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,622,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,620 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,489,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,254,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,926,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,672,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,572,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,488. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.