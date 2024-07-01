O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Has $202,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 92,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 199.7% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 66.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,366,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 729.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $80.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,796. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.