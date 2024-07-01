O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 418 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,938,647,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8,681.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,349,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $302,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,563 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,646,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $600,098,000 after buying an additional 1,716,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,443,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,673,834,000 after buying an additional 1,555,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,858,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,458,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $178.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.