O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Buys 6,710 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,008,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,099,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,967 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,563,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,982 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,422,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,043,000 after purchasing an additional 196,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,634,000 after purchasing an additional 876,860 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,264,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,525. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.51. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2025 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

