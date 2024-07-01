Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.56

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.56 and last traded at $38.97, with a volume of 108123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.34.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 89,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 158,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 126,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

