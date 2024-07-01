Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.10.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

NRIX stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $22.44.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at $876,712.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at $876,712.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $27,147.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,789 shares of company stock worth $152,023 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,928,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $4,410,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 73.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 434,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 184,086 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.7% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,483,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,497 shares during the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

