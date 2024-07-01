Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.7% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.3% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,325.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.9 %

NVO stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.42. 3,432,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,440,378. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

