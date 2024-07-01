NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
NovaGold Resources Stock Down 4.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.18. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.66.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaGold Resources
About NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
