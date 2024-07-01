Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.40

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 3791105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $503.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of -0.57.

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

