NIKE’s (NKE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $88.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $117.00.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NIKE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Williams Trading reiterated a sell rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.96.

NYSE NKE opened at $75.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.28 and its 200-day moving average is $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. NIKE has a one year low of $74.55 and a one year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in NIKE by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 47,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 22,638 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 44,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $958,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,468 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

