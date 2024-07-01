NFT Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009631 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,712.07 or 1.00017189 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012581 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00076608 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

