Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Hits New 1-Year High at $155.00

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 155 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 155 ($1.97), with a volume of 7783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.66 ($1.96).

Nexus Infrastructure Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 108.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 93.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41.

Nexus Infrastructure Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Nexus Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -588.24%.

About Nexus Infrastructure

Nexus Infrastructure plc offers infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems.

