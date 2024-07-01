Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,226. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.