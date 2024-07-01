Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,859 shares of company stock worth $29,365,893. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $671.72. 1,274,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $628.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $585.07. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $689.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.