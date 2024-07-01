Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Nautilus Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $293.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nautilus Biotechnology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 351.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

