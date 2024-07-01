National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.68

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.68 and last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 30146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.
National Research Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.52. The firm has a market cap of $543.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.56.
National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 54.83%. The business had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter.
National Research Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of National Research
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of National Research by 860.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in National Research by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in National Research by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of National Research in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.
National Research Company Profile
National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.
