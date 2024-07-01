Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Sells 2,603 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $181.06. 904,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,697. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $187.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.37.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.